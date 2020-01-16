Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.