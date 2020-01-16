ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASOMF. Peel Hunt raised ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.