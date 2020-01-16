Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

