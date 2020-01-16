Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Astika Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ASKH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Astika shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 42,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

