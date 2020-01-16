ATBCoin (ATB) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. ATBCoin has a market cap of $44,874.00 and approximately $25,542.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,694.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.03735228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00614009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.