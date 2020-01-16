ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 42336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

