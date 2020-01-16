ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 42336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)
Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.
