Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 655.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

