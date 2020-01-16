AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 177,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,073,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,014,867. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

