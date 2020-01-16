Augur Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.01 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00168369 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinTiger, Koinex and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $160.01 million and approximately $36.48 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, IDEX, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Crex24, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, Gate.io, Koinex, GOPAX, BitBay, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, ABCC, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

