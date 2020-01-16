Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.75, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

