Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.79

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 24172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.26 million and a PE ratio of 71.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 451.98%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.