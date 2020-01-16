Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Also, CEO Greg J. Divis purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.