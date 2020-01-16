Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast PLC (LON:AVST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.67 ($6.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avast to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Avast stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 524.50 ($6.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,192,444 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 484.30 ($6.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 457.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Insiders sold a total of 1,974,258 shares of company stock valued at $821,440,552 in the last quarter.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

