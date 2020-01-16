Avation (LON:AVAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.50

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 19481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10.

Get Avation alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Avation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.