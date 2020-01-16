Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $139.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,050. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,365,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

