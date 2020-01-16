AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 574,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 590,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,383. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

