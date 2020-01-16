Bakari T. Sellers Purchases 10,000 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Bakari T. Sellers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,219. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

