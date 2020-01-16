Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of BSMX opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.