Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $109.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

SLG opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,128 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $19,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

