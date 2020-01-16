Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 175.70 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.