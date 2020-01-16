Barclays Raises Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 335

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 371.70 ($4.89).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 388.90 ($5.12) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.96.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

