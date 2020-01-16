Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $61.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Citigroup upped their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of B stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.36. 272,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

