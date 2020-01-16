Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 807 ($10.62) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 648 ($8.52). Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BDEV traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 790.80 ($10.40). 1,314,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 655.15. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.