Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($75.87).

ETR BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €64.39 ($74.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

