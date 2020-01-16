Bata 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $611.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Bata has a market capitalization of $82,899.00 and $611.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded down 47.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00663222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008971 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

