Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

BAX opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $90.30.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 18,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

