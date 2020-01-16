Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.
BAX opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $90.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 18,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.