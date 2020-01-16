Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.05. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,807 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Analysts forecast that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

