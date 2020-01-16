Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives $276.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.