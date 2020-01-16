Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.60, 150 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

