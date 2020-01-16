BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 9.7%

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, 344,949 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 323,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $40,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,190.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

