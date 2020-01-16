Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

BYSI traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 80,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,833. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

