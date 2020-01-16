BHEX Token (BHT) One Day Volume Tops $609,904.00

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. BHEX Token has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $609,904.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHEX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, BHEX Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

