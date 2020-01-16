BidaskClub Downgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 9,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
