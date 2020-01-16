BidaskClub Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Sell

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANH. ValuEngine cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 3,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,618. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. Analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 257,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

