BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.17

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 90800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioScrip Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

