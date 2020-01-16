Bitblocks Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $626,629.00 and approximately $11,794.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00074765 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.99 or 1.00118934 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053413 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,360,395 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

