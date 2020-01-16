BitCoin One Trading Up 9.8% This Week (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $38,875.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03660797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

