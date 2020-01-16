Bitcoin Scrypt Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $150,533.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.