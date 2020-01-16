Bitfex (BFX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $333,773.00 and $233.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.03537551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00194654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex's total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

