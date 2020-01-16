BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Tops $0.0601 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.03545859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.