BitWhite Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,349.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $15,874.00 and approximately $17,349.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.