Blacer Coin (BLCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00092709 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000983 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

