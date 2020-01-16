BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $530.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $401.42 and a 1 year high of $531.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average is $464.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.64.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

