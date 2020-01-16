BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $570.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.80.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $535.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,260. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $401.42 and a 52-week high of $531.62. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.