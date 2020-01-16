Block Array Trading Up 158.3% Over Last Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 158% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Block Array has a market cap of $27,748.00 and $1,574.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded 158.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Block Array Profile

Block Array (ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

