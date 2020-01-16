Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 179,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider Fisher Steven bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,349.00. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

