BMO Capital Markets Boosts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $26.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

