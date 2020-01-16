BMO Capital Markets Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $83.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 4,973,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. IHS Markit has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1,479.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 404,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

