Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,030

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 921.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 787.22. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

