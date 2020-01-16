Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The company has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.54 and its 200-day moving average is $354.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

